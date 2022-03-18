'We didn't come here just to win one game.' Rocky's run continues to NAIA quarterfinals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa- On Thursday night, a historic season for Rocky women's basketball continued as they defeated Wayland Baptist 66-53 to advance to the NAIA Round of Eight.

Rocky's top-15 defense in the country was on display again in the matchup with the Flying Queens. The Battlin' Bears held a team averaging 84 points per game to a season low 53. A late run in the fourth quarter by the Battlin' Bears spurred the 13-point victory.

"Our whole year has been defense so just keep going with that. We weren't hitting shots right away so that was pretty hard on us and felt like we should have been pulling away but couldn't hit shots. Finally there at the end we were able to pull away," said Gracee Lekvold, freshman guard at Rocky.

The win continues a magical year for the Battlin' Bears in which they've won the most games in a season in program history, won the first national tournament game (they now have won three), and on Saturday they have a chance to advance to the NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Championship semifinals.

"That experience was super fun. I'm a freshman so having this experience has been awesome... We had the first tournament win so this is awesome for our school, it's just a great experience coming here. The drive sucked, but it's fun to be here," Lekvold said.

A freshman from Scobey, Lekvold had a career high 13 points in Thursday's win. Khloie Thatcher led the Battlin' Bears with a game-high 15 points and N'Dea Flye continued to be a playmaker, nearly recording another triple double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. It's been a historic season, but Rocky believes it's not over yet.

"We don't want to be done yet. We didn't come here just to win one game. I think if we stick to what we do, our defense, inside out, we will be able to do some good things."

Rocky plays #3 Thomas More University on Saturday at 2 PM in Sioux City. Thomas More finished as the runner-up in the 2021 NAIA Women's National Championship.