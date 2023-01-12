BILLINGS, Mont.- Coach Yang Yang announces the signing of Ella Kincaid of Billings Senior High School and Zoey Albert of Bigfork High School.

Kincaid, a 5-foot-9-inch right-side/setter from Billings, Montana, lettered all four years at Billings Senior, was a Class AA state champion in 2022, and is an Academic All-State member for all four years of high school. "Ella is a great addition to our program." Coach Yang Yang said. "She has been in our camp since she was in 7th grade and she can play every position from front row to back row. She has a very high volleyball IQ and is super competitive. We are excited to have her on our court!"

"I chose Rocky because I have played club volleyball for Coach Yang and I really like her coaching and the environment." Kincaid said. "The team also makes everyone feel like family."

Kincaid was coached at Billings Senior HS by Courtney Bad Bear and plans to study Biology.

Albert, a 5-foot-8-inch outside/defensive specialist from Kalispell, Montana, was named First Team All-State her senior year in volleyball, was First Team All-Conference her junior year in volleyball, and is a two-time All-State javelin thrower in track and field at Bigfork High School. Albert led her team in digs and kills during her senior season. "Zoey will be a great fit for our program." Coach Yang Yang said. "She led her high school team back to the class B state tournament this year, which was the first time in 20 years they had done so. Her competitiveness will help her do great things at Rocky."

"I decided on Rocky because it has the strong academic program I was looking for." Albert said. "The volleyball program has a family-like atmosphere while also being very competitive which is really important for me."

Albert was coached at Bigfork HS by Ariel Stallknecht and plans to study Elementary Education.