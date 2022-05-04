Three men's basketball coaches in the Frontier Conference are highlighted in Silver Waves Media's "100 Most Impactful Head Coaches in Men's NAIA Basketball."

Rocky Mountain College's Bill Dreikosen, Montana Tech's Adam Hiatt and MSU-Northern's Shawn Huse were named on the list.

To be considered for the list, Silver Waves media said coaches must have five or more years of head coaching experience and average at least ten wins per season. The media group said they consulted with a team of basketball professionals to compile the list.

The article listed Dreikosen's achievements at Rocky:

"Bill Dreikosen has spent 21 years as the Head Coach for Rocky Mountain and boasts over 330 career wins. Under Dreikosen, the Battlin’ Bears have advanced to the NAIA National Tournament seven times and won 4 Frontier Conference championships. Dreikosen won Frontier Conference Coach of the year in the 2013-2014 season. In the 2008-2009 season Dreikosen led the Bears to a 28-9 record, and they won the NAIA Division I National Championship, making them the first to do so in the history of the Frontier Conference."

Of Hiatt, the article says "For the past six seasons Adam Hiatt has been the head coach for the Montana Tech Men’s Basketball program. During this time Hiatt has won over 80 games and most notably beat Montana in 2019. Prior to Montana Tech, Hiatt won 151 games at Westminster College and attended multiple NAIA National Tournaments. He has produced nine All Americans, 21 All Conference, and 60 Academic All-Conference athletes."

Silver Waves Media said this about Huse:

"Coach Huse is the winningest coach in MSU-Northern history. He has an overall record of 380-215, is ranked 25th in wins among active NAIA DI men’s basketball coaches in only 17 seasons (the least number of seasons in that group), and 9th among that group in active winning percentage (65%). He has led the Lights to five NAIA National Tournaments and five Frontier Conference titles (league or tournament). The Lights have earned eleven 20-win seasons and have averaged over 20-wins per season from 2002 to 2020 (2021 a shortened season - Covid). In 2020, Coach Huse was tabbed one of the 50 most impactful men’s basketball coaches in NCAA DII and NAIA. He was selected by a panel of more than 20 media members looking at coaches’ records, number of high-level players, tournament achievements, awards and other factors."

You can see the full list here.