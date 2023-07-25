Orediggers vs. Skylights

Tech's Kinnidi Willmore hits the ball between two MSU Northern players on Nov. 4 in Butte.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

DILLON, Mont., July 25, 2023 — Defending regular season champion Montana Tech is the favorite of the Frontier Conference volleyball coaches to win the 2023 conference title.

Montana Tech received four-first place votes and conference tournament champion Rocky Mountain College received two-first place votes. Rocky is picked second in the poll.

Montana Western finished third in the poll followed by the University of Providence, Carroll College and MSU-Northern.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams. First place is worth five points, second place is worth four points, a third place is worth three points, fourth place is worth two points and fifth place is worth one point.
 (First-Place Votes in Parentheses)

SchoolPoints
Montana Tech (4)24
Rocky Mountain College (2)21
Montana Western18
University of Providence12
Carroll College9
MSU-Northern6

