DILLON, Mont., July 25, 2023 — Defending regular season champion Montana Tech is the favorite of the Frontier Conference volleyball coaches to win the 2023 conference title.
Montana Tech received four-first place votes and conference tournament champion Rocky Mountain College received two-first place votes. Rocky is picked second in the poll.
Montana Western finished third in the poll followed by the University of Providence, Carroll College and MSU-Northern.
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams. First place is worth five points, second place is worth four points, a third place is worth three points, fourth place is worth two points and fifth place is worth one point.
(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)
|School
|Points
|Montana Tech (4)
|24
|Rocky Mountain College (2)
|21
|Montana Western
|18
|University of Providence
|12
|Carroll College
|9
|MSU-Northern
|6