KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct 12, 2022- Sydney Little Light was named the NAIA Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week on Wednesday, after her personal best performance in the Yellowjacket/Battlin’ Bears Open last Friday.

Each runner is selected out of a poll of conference award winners. Little Light was named Erck Hotels/ Frontier Conference Runner of the Week on Monday after running a 16:58.1 in the 5K race, taking an individual victory over a field of NCAA DII runners.

Little Light has already won three Frontier Conference Runner of the Week awards this season, adding to her seven total honors in her career.

This is the first NAIA Runner of the Week award for the seven-time All-American.