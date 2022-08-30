Six Frontier Conference football games will be broadcast live on SWX on Saturday's this fall.
Carroll College's 16-10 win on Saturday was the first game on the slate to be featured on the schedule. Below you can find which other Frontier games will air live on SWX channels statewide.
All games kickoff at 1 PM MST unless noted otherwise. You can also stream these games on gameday by going to montanarightnow.com/sports or kulr8.com/sports.
Schedule
Saturday, September 24th – MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain College
Saturday October 8th – Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College
Saturday October 22nd – Rocky Mountain College at Carroll College
Saturday, October 29th - Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College
Saturday, November 12th - Montana Western at Rocky Mountain College.