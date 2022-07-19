Editor's note: Carroll College Release.

HELENA, Mont. - Carroll College Director of Athletics, Charlie Gross , has announced the hiring of Shawna Juarez as the Head Softball Coach for the Fighting Saints. Juarez joins the Carroll staff after having served in the same role at Miles Community College since 2018.

"I am very excited about Shawna Juarez joining our outstanding coaching staff to lead the Carroll Softball team." Said Gross. "Her energy and enthusiasm shine on and off the field, and she is an excellent fit for the Fighting Saints Softball program! A special thank you to Moe Boyle for taking on the Head Softball Coach position on an interim basis and helping to set the table for Shawna."

Juarez brings to Carroll the unique experience of starting a program from the ground up. She was named the inaugural Head Softball Coach at Miles Community College in 2018, and has built a well-respected and competitive team in her four years. After a COVID-19 shortened start to the 2020 season, Juarez led the Pioneers to back-to-back Region XIII championships in 2021 and 2022 and was named Region XIII Coach of the Year both years. Under Juarez, MCC advanced to the sweet-sixteen in the 2021 season. Her teams at MCC have shown flashes of explosive power, finishing the 2022 season ranked top-25 in ten different offensive categories. Perhaps the most impressive highlights of Juarez's resume include the academic prowess of her teams. Since 2019, her teams have finished nationally ranked as NJCAA All-Academic teams. She has coached over 50 NJCAA Academic All-Americans, including 5 Valedictorians.

"I am extremely thankful and honored to be given the opportunity to be the next Head Softball Coach at Carroll College" Said Juarez. "I'd like to extend a big thank you to the search committee, Athletic Director Charlie Gross , and President Cech for entrusting me with this outstanding opportunity to lead an exceptional group of individuals. When I think of Carroll College, I think of the very best in all aspects of higher education. I know that both the athletic department and academics have a strong tradition of excellence, and I can't wait to be a part of it. Go Saints!"

In addition to her time at MCC, Juarez has also previously coached at the collegiate level at Walla Walla Community College (Wash.) and Edmonds College (Wash.). Since 2009, she has coached numerous AAU teams, including five nationally ranked gold teams, with her 18 Gold team finishing third in the nation. Juarez, originally from Othello, Wash. played collegiately at Wenatchee Valley College (Wash.) and Northwest Nazarene University (Idaho) and is in the process of relocating to Helena.