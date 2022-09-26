WHITEFISH, Mont., Sept. 26, 2022- Seven Rocky student-athletes selected as Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Players of the week after a successful homecoming weekend.

Haydn Driver and Claire Wright swept the Frontier Golfer of the Week awards. Both Driver and Wright earned individual victories at the Carroll College Invite last week. Driver shot a 10-under-par 206, while Wright shot a 5-under-par 139, which broke her own school record of 140.

Jackson Wilson and Sydney Little Light swept the Frontier Conference Cross Country Runner of the Week awards. Wilson’s first place finish led Rocky to the men’s team title at the Shane Greiver Invitational hosted by Dickinson State in Dickinson, N.D. His winning time of 25:35.5 in the 8K was 90 seconds faster than the second-place runner.

Little Light’s first place finish also led to the women’s team first place finish, as her time of 17:50.8 in the 5K was 90 seconds faster than the second place runner.

George Tribble earned Offensive Player of the Week, while Kaysan Barnett earned Special Teams Player of the Week. Tribble, in his first start at Rocky, threw 15 of 22 for 206 yards passing and four touchdowns in only two and a half quarters of play. Barnett returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown leading to Rocky’s 56-0 victory at home over MSU-Northern.

Blythe Sealey was selected as Setter of the Week. Sealey tallied 50 assists (12.50 assists per set) in Rocky’s 3-1 victory over MSU-Northern on Friday. Sealey also added 15 digs (3.75 digs per set) in the victory. This is Sealey’s second Setter of the Week award.