WHITEFISH, Mont., Oct 10, 2022- Seven Rocky student-athletes selected as Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Players of the week. Rocky student-athletes have earned 19 total Player of the Week awards in the past three weeks.

Nolan Burzminski and Valentina Zuleta swept the Frontier Conference Golfer of the Week awards. Burzminski placed second in the Battlin' Bears Invite last week after shooting a five-under-par 208, a season best. This week's honor is the third Golfer of the Week award in his Rocky career. Zuleta earned her third Golfer of the Week award of the season and the sixth of her career at Rocky by shooting an even-par 142 and taking individual honors in the Battlin' Bears Invite last week.

Jackson Wilson and Sydney Little Light swept the Frontier Conference Cross Country Runner of the Week awards for the second week in a row. Wilson's first place finish led Rocky in the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bears Open in Billings. Wilson's time of 24:44.2 tied his personal best time of his collegiate career. Little Light also took first place in the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bears Open, breaking the 17-minute mark by running 16:58.1, her best time by 40-seconds. Both runners were individual winners in a field of largely NCAA, Division II runners.