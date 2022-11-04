HELENA, Mont., Nov. 4, 2022- Rocky Mountain College Cross Country competed in the Frontier Conference Championship Meet in Helena Friday morning, led by individual victories by Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson.
Sydney Little Light paced the Battlin' Bears women to a second place finish with a team score of 61 , running an 18:11.4 5K to repeat as the Frontier Conference Champion and winning the individual title by almost 30 seconds. Freshman Jayden Woodland turned in a top 10 finish as well, finishing in seventh place with a time of 19:44.8. Rylie Schoenfeld finished in 17th with a time of 20:55.1, Kallyn Wilkins finished in 19th in 21:01.6, and Chloe Bryntesen finished right behind Wilkins in 20th in 21:02.8 to round out the Battlin' Bears scorers. Violet Carter finished in 24:36.7 and Cora Moriarty finished in 24:58.2.
Jackson Wilson repeated as the Frontier Conference Champion, finishing the 8K race in 25:30.8, 10 seconds ahead of the runner up. Freshman Corbyn Svecfinished in 14th in 20:21.2, Seth Petsch finished in 25th place in 21:00.3, Justin Glass finished in 28th place in 21:12.9, and Eric Morgan finished in 37th in 30:25.4 to round out the Rocky scorers. Colby Schmitt finished in 35:10.0 and Daron Lasher finished in 35:30.6. The Rocky men finished in fourth place with a team score of 94.
Carroll College repeated as men's and women's team champions.