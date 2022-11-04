HELENA, Mont., Nov. 4, 2022- Rocky Mountain College Cross Country competed in the Frontier Conference Championship Meet in Helena Friday morning, led by individual victories by Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson .

Sydney Little Light paced the Battlin' Bears women to a second place finish with a team score of 61 , running an 18:11.4 5K to repeat as the Frontier Conference Champion and winning the individual title by almost 30 seconds. Freshman Jayden Woodland turned in a top 10 finish as well, finishing in seventh place with a time of 19:44.8. Rylie Schoenfeld finished in 17th with a time of 20:55.1, Kallyn Wilkins finished in 19th in 21:01.6, and Chloe Bryntesen finished right behind Wilkins in 20th in 21:02.8 to round out the Battlin' Bears scorers. Violet Carter finished in 24:36.7 and Cora Moriarty finished in 24:58.2.

Jackson Wilson repeated as the Frontier Conference Champion, finishing the 8K race in 25:30.8, 10 seconds ahead of the runner up. Freshman Corbyn Svec finished in 14th in 20:21.2, Seth Petsch finished in 25th place in 21:00.3, Justin Glass finished in 28th place in 21:12.9, and Eric Morgan finished in 37th in 30:25.4 to round out the Rocky scorers. Colby Schmitt finished in 35:10.0 and Daron Lasher finished in 35:30.6. The Rocky men finished in fourth place with a team score of 94.

Carroll College repeated as men's and women's team champions.