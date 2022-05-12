Editor's note: Rocky Mountain College Release.

SPOKANE, Wash- The Rocky Mountain College, Battlin' Bears traveled to Spokane, Washington to compete in the Whitworth Last Chance Meet on Wednesday and Thursday. The meet was headlined by Sydney Little Light breaking her own record and winning the women's 800 meter race.

Rocky Mountain College women's track and field had three runners place.

Sydney Little Light ran her way to first place in the 800 meters, with a time of 2:09.81. She broke her own Rocky record. Sydney also qualified with an A standard for the NAIA National Championship meet, upgrading her previous B standard qualification.

Mei-Li Stevens took third in the 1500 meters, with a time of 5:00.36.

Chloe Bryntesen took seventh in the 1500 meter race, with a time of 5:43.14.

Rocky Mountain College men's track and field had six placers, and two event wins.

Joseph Vanden Bos placed second in the 800 meters, with a time of 1:54.59.

Jackson Duffey won the 1500 meter race, with a time of 4:02.59.

Jay Jetmore won the pole vault, with a vault of 4.06 meters.

Elijah Barkell took second in the shot put, with a throw of 12.98 meters. Barkell took fifth in the hammer throw and javelin, with throws of 41.13 and 39.57 meters.

The Battlin' Bears travel to Gulf Shores, Alabama for the NAIA Track & Field National Championships, May 25-27.