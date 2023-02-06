WHITEFISH, Mont.- The Frontier Conference announced the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Players of the Week Monday, in which Nick Hart was named the Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

Hart, a 6-foot-4 senior from Los Angeles, California, was named the Men's Basketball Player of the Week for the first time in his career. Hart averaged 18 points, 12.5 rebounds, three steals and 2.5 assists per game. He was 14 of 22 from the field (63.6 percent) and 8 of 11 from the free throw line. Against Montana Tech on Saturday, he recorded a career high in points (24) and rebounds (17).

The Frontier Conference announced their weekly honors on Monday afternoon. Jamie Pickens of Carroll College was selected as the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference's Women's Basketball Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.

Pickens is a 6-foot-2 senior forward from Helena, Mont.

No. 11 Carroll went 2-0 for the week with two road victories. The Saints beat No. 15 Montana Western 69-61 and MSU-Northern 59-36.

Pickens averaged 21 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. She was 19 of 33 from field (57.6 percent) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. Pickens scored a season-high 28 points and a team-high 10 rebounds to post a double-double in Saturday's win over No. 15 Montana Western.

The senior is second in the Frontier Conference in points per game (16.2) and fourth in the conference in rebounds per game (6.7).

This is the third time this season that Pickens has garnered the weekly honors, and the third consecutive week that a Carroll student-athlete has won the weekly award.

A link to the Frontier Conference awards page can be found HERE.