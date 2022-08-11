BILLINGS- Rocky Mountain College Head Football Coach Chris Stutzriem has been with the Battlin' Bears since 2016 and has been the head coach since 2019.

During that span, Coach Stutzriem said he's never began back-to-back seasons with the same Bonafide starter at quarterback, until this fall. Que Billings native and former Senior Bronc, Nathan Dick. Dick is coming off his best college season and his healthiest.

He spoke about the evolution in his play that should stick out this most this season.

"I think the biggest thing is protection wise, understanding because I'm not the tallest guy in the world, just understanding windows. You know I watch a lot of Kyler Murray, Russel Wilson, those shorter guys just to see the type of throwing angles and windows and stuff we can try to implement here to help our offense be more successful," Dick said.

Coach Stutzriem said Dick has become a leader on the team who's grown both on and off the field.

"Oh, it's great. Just to see the development and seeing the things Nate wasn't as comfortable with as a freshman or a sophomore. Seeing what he's done and his willingness to work on the things he hasn't been great at, will take him to the next step. He's done a tremendous job with his leadership number one. He cares and his excitement on and off the field really helps us as a team," Stutzriem.

That excitement was on hand during the first week of Rocky's fall camp. Even when on the sidelines, Dick was begging coaches to call certain plays for the second and third team offenses and offering advice to the younger guys in the group. In total, Rocky has over 120 guys on the field in pads.

"Well, it's my sixth year of college football so I've been around the block. I feel great, I'm just excited to come out here and play football with some of my best friends. You know that's the biggest thing is I get two or three hours where I can shut everything else off and just play football with my friends. You know I'm not going to take that for granted because every person I talk to that's done says, 'You know I'd do anything to go back and play,' so I'm going to do this as long as I can and I'm just fortunate to have a coach like Coach Stutz that still believes in me after everything I've been through."



Rocky was picked to finish second in the conference in the preseason coaches' poll behind Montana Western. They kick off the season on August 27 on the road at Southern Oregon.