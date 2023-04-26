BILLINGS- The Frontier Conference outdoor track and field championships begin on Thursday at Lockwood High School. The two-day meet is a chance for some Battlin' Bears to improve their times and marks ahead of the NAIA National Championship.

Sydney Little Light knows a thing or two about competing on the big stage. The Rocky senior won what's believed to be the lone national championship in program history in 2022 in the 1500m run.

A local runner from Crow Agency, Little Light has raised the bar for Rocky runners, and now as she approaches the home stretch of a long and successful career.

"I'm trying to plan something to say to my freshmen and sophomores because I'm the only girl senior, you have to take the opportunity when it's there and all that's left to do is show up and race so... I don't know what I'll be thinking when that last 100m of my final 1500 comes up. I'll probably be thinking don't fall and run faster," Little Light said.

Little Light has already qualified for the outdoor championships, and joining her will be another local standout, Red Lodge's Jay Jetmore. Jetmore boasts the sixth best mark in the nation in the pole vault and will enter the conference championships with the top mark in the conference.

"It's pretty exciting feeling, but you have high expectations for yourself to do better, beat your PR and that's my goal is to beat five meters which is 16'4 which isn't too far away," Jetmore said.

Athletes like Little Light and Jetmore, along with other national qualifiers like Jackson Wilson, are setting a new standard for the program. This week at home in Billings, the Battlin' Bears will get a chance to show that off.

"It's great for the program, kids will have a chance to sleep in their own beds the night before, two nights before it's a two-day meet and then come here and compete," said Rocky Head Coach Mike McLean. "This is our home track; Lockwood has been great to us we appreciate that, and I think it's something that we are looking forward to."

The Frontier Conference Championships begin on Thursday with the hammer throw at 12:30.