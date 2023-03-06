WHITEFISH, Mont.- The Frontier Conference announced the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Players of the Week Monday, in which Jesse Owens was named the Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the first time of his career.

Owens, a 5-foot-9 sophomore from Billings, Montana, averaged 22.5 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds during the 2023 Frontier Conference, where he led the Battlin’ Bears to the semifinals.

Owens shot 48.5% from the field (17-35) and 72.7% from three-point range (8 of 11) while also only turning the ball over once in two games.

Owens scored a career high 25-points in the one-point loss to top-seeded Montana Tech in the semifinal game.