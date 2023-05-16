BILLINGS--Rocky's Jay Jetmore had very little experience in pole vault the past few seasons but is now hoping to vault his way to the top in the NAIA National Track and Field Championships.

Rocky's Jay Jetmore is set to compete at the upcoming NAIA National Championships. The sophomore from Red Lodge, who has participated in nearly every event this year, qualified in the pole vault.

Despite very little experience with the event the last couple years, Jetmore is among the top ten best in the country, as he's found a new passion with the Battlin' Bears.

"As long as he's healthy, he's going to be competing with some of the top people in the NAIA, and he's not afraid of kids from Division I or II teams," Rocky head track and field coach Mike McLean said. "He's put in a lot of hard work."

"It's just an adrenaline rush and getting on a new pole is like a new battle every time," Jetmore said. "There's no better feeling then when you take up a good vault and clear a bar, there's no feeling like it."

Jetmore said he chose Rocky because he's pursuing a career in aviation. He likes to fly, likes that adrenaline rush, and he's become a gem for the Rocky program and coach McLean.