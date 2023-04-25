BILLINGS- Rocky football finished up their spring season on Saturday with their spring football game and as they have for the past month, the defense showed their muscle.

The next goal for the Battlin' Bears as they approach the fall is to fill a few more positions, then put those pieces together. They say the goal is to continue to motivate one another and use intensity and energy against 'the faceless opponent' to create an advantage.

"I think it's just discipline. Just staying disciplined, everybody getting to workouts on time, everybody getting their grades right as we go into finals week, I mean, we have all of the pieces, all the athleticism and our offensive line is firing on all cylinders, and I just think if we stay disciplined and take that into summer, we'll be great when fall comes," said junior running back Cade Lambert.

The defensive secondary, led by returning seniors Kaysan Barnett and Jack Cline as anchors of that group, seem to be right on schedule. Those two have become established leaders, bringing intensity and high levels of competition to the field. The goal? Become the best defense in the Frontier Conference.

"Defense, just keep working on our communication, working on our checks, everything like that. We strive to be the best defense in the conference every single year. That's just the standard, that's what the older guys have set for the younger guys, so that's what we're going to try to do every year, be the best defense in the conference, and in the nation," said senior defensive back Jack Cline.