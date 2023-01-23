MINOT, N.D.- Rocky Head Football Coach Chris Stutzriem is one of two candidates for the open head coaching position at Minot State, according to the program's website.

According to an article on Minot State's football page, Stutzriem was in Minot on Tuesday, January 17 to meet with members of the local community. He met with the public and media as the search for the Beavers' next head football coach "moved into its final stages."

Stutzriem has been the head football coach at Rocky Mountain College for four seasons. He was named the 2021 Frontier Conference Coach of the Year after leading the Battlin' Bears to a conference co-championship that season.

Stutzriem has previously coached at William Penn, the University of South Dakota and at Southwestern Oklahoma State before his time at Rocky.

The Beavers are also considering Ian Shields, who according to the article visited campus on January 19. Shields is currently an offensive analyst for UNLV.

The Minot State article was published on January 12 and there has been no update of a hire for the program.