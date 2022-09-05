WHITEFISH, Mont., Sept. 5, 2022- Battlin’ Bears football and volleyball both have athletes that received Hotels/Frontier Conference Player of the Week awards on Monday afternoon.

Ayla Embry, a 5-foot-4 senior libero from Bozeman, Montana wins her second Defender of the Week award in only the third week of the season. Embry averaged 6.53 digs per set, including 37 digs versus Northwestern College. This is Embry’s 16th player of the week award in her Rocky career.

Wyatt Brusven is a 6-foot, 160 lbs redshirt junior punter/defensive back from Shelby, Montana. In Rocky’s home loss to College of Idaho, Brusven had seven punts and averaged 41.43 yards per punt, with a long of 49 yards. T

his is Brusven’s second player of the week award of his Rocky career, his last won in 2019 after kicking the game winning field goal against No. 9 Dickinson State.

Link to the Frontier Conference awards page can be found HERE