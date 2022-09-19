WHITEFISH, Mont., Aug 22, 2022- Ayla Embry has been selected for her third Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Defender of the Week award of the 2022 season. Over the weekend, Embry also surpassed 2,500 digs in her Rocky career.

Embry averaged 7.18 digs per set over the weekend, leading Rocky to a 2-2 record during the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament. Embry currently leads the nation in total digs this season (422) and is second in the nation in digs per set (6.70).

Surpassing 2,500 digs is another accolade added to Embry's decorated career at Rocky. Embry already holds the school records for total digs and digs in a single match (58), is a two-time honorable mention All-American, 2021 Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year, two-time First Team All-Conference, and was named to the Frontier Conference's all-freshman team in 2019.

Link to the Frontier Conference awards page can be found HERE.