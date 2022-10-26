BILLINGS--Frontier Conference volleyball is nearing the end of its season, and for one Rocky senior, the end of a decorated career.

Senior libero Ayla Embry may go down as one of the program's best, but the senior says she's not focused on all the awards she's won or the records she's set, she's focused on one step at a time and life after volleyball.

But her legacy lives on the volleyball court. Embry is a 20-time Frontier Conference Defender of the Week and leads the nation in digs and digs per set. But she said more than her awards and accolades, she's focused on her team's success.

"I don't necessarily see my performance as something that's super important, I kind of base how I feel off of how the team does," Embry said. "So I always think it's a good week when we win."

Rocky volleyball head coach Yang Yang said that Embry has played a major role in the success of the team.

"She takes pretty much half of a court to herself," Yang said. "And that really helps to, you know, release other positions and release our block. I think about like, we don't really have to get the block, Ayla is there to get it."

"You know it's really hard to find someone who can step into the court as a freshman, and she's starting as a freshman and that's why she's set a lot of records," Yang said.

While she isn't focused on the awards she's won, Embry does care a little more about her legacy in the program.

"I definitely want people to look up to me and how hard I've worked for what I'm doing," Embry said. "But yeah, it would be pretty cool to be recognized as one of the best people to leave the program."

Her coach says she's accomplished just that.

"At times, you just want someone to look up to, and she's always the kid, she's always the player, and since she's an upperclassman now, everyone looks up to her and everyone wants to be her," Yang said.

Embry has one more year of eligibility, but she's choosing to call it quits and focus on her career instead and enter the Physician's Assistant program at Rocky. She said she's excited to start a career that would still keep her connected to the sports world.

"Probably an orthopedic PA," Embry said. "I really just want to stay in touch with the sports world and help people that I have connections with and I feel like I can relate to.

This means Rocky will have to try to find someone to fill her shoes in the seasons to come.

"I haven't even looked into that yet, so...I don't want to think about that part yet," Yang said with a laugh. "I'm just trying to finish the season first and so we can look into next year."

Rocky's last two matches of this season are this weekend against Carroll and Montana Tech.