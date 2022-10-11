Rocky's Ayla Embry Named NAIA National Women's Volleyball Defender of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- Ayla Embry was named National Defender of the Week award for the third time in her career, the NAIA announced Tuesday. Each player of the week is selected out of a pool of conference and Continental Athletic Conference (Independents) award winners.

Embry was named Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Defender of the Week on Monday, after averaging 8.86 digs per set over the weekend, including 30 total digs in the three-set victory over University of Providence.

This is Embry's first National Player of the Week award of this season. She earned her first honor in week 15 of the Spring 2020 season after averaging 8.44 digs per set and recording a perfect 1.00 serve receive percentage. Embry earned her second honor in week 4 of last season after setting the school record for digs in a single match with 58 digs against Montana Western and averaging 8.35 digs per set during the week.