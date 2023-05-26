Rocky Women's Golf finishes 10th at NAIA nationals

SILVIS, Ill.- A Battlin’ Bears group that was on the outside looking in of the final top-25 coaches poll stormed ahead to a 10th place finish at the NAIA National Championship this week.

Valentina Zuleta finished the tournament strong, shooting a three-over-par 74 on Friday to finish with a 311-stroke total for the week, putting her tied for 23rd place overall individually. Claire Wright concluded her decorated Rocky career with a 316 final total after shooting a 78 to finish tied for 36th overall. Rocky’s three freshman competitors stepped up in Silvis, as Grace Metcalf finished with a 322 total (T-53rd place), Tyla Potgieter finished at 322 (T-62nd place), and Kadence Fischer finished at 331 (T-75th place).

“It was a great week here at TPC Deere Run.” Coach Nathan Bailey said. “I am so proud of both teams for a fantastic season. Making the cut and playing all four rounds at Nationals for both men’s and women’s was a great experience and something we’re going to build on going into next season.”

The Battlin’ Bears finished with a team stroke total of 1265 for the week to finish in 10th place. The University of British Columbia finished as the national champions with a team total of 1199.

The Rocky women cap off a season that included six tournament victories, including a back to back Frontier Conference Championship, six All-Conference performers, four Academic All-Conference honorees, the Frontier Conference Player of the Year (Claire Wright), and the Frontier Conference Coach of the Year (Nathan Bailey).