BILLINGS- Rocky women's basketball began conference play last week with a pair of wins over Montana Tech and Providence. It's a good start for a team working to defend their Frontier Conference crown.

Head Coach Wes Keller is entering his ninth season in charge of the Battlin' Bears and last year he led Rocky to a magical run that took them all the way to the national quarterfinals in Sioux City.

This year's group mixes together familiar faces like Kloie Thatcher, the lone senior on the team. In the frontcourt, Mackenzie Dethman and Dominique Stephens return, and the Battlin' Bears welcome in another Division I transfer in Morgan Baird.

"I really like this group. They're a hard-working bunch. Our leadership has been great from Kloie (Thatcher) to Mackenzie (Dethman) and Dominque Stevens, you know we only have one senior, and you know the thing about this team is we're still finding our way if you will," said Keller.

Rocky challenged themselves with a difficult non-conference slate, and said they are working towards once again achieving their goals this year.

"I think it's just coming out and playing hard each and every game and really standing by what our goals were set before the season started, stuff like that, showing up every day and doing the things that Coach Keller asks us to do," said Thatcher.

Right now, six players are averaging seven points or more a game for a balanced Battlin' Bears team.

"We're defending extremely well, and we don't have that superstar that is going to go get you twenty every single night, but what we got is a bunch of kids who are capable of getting twenty on any given night," said Keller.



In the 17-point win over the Orediggers, Lekvold led the way with 14 points, followed by 13 from Baird. In a tight, 2-point win over the Argos, it was Thatcher leading the way with 17 points and Dethman pouring in 16.

It's no secret, defending their conference crown will be tough in the Frontier. In the last poll, Montana Western and Carroll were both inside the Top-25 with Rocky receiving votes. They know it's a long road in the path to winning another Frontier Conference championship.



"It's definitely hard that's the scary thing about the conference is anybody can win on any given day, there's not really bad teams in our conference. You play each other three times so after a while it comes down to who can execute, who can play better defense so that's why you got to grind," Thatcher said.