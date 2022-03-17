SIOUX CITY, Iowa- Rocky Mountain College women's basketball defeated Wayland Baptist 66-53 on Thursday night.

Wayland Baptist entered the contest averaging 84 points a game. Rocky boasts a top-15 defense in the nation allowing 55 points per game. The Battlin' Bears enforced their will, keeping the Flying Queens right to that average in Thursday's Round of 16 matchup.

Rocky held Wayland Baptist to just 34% shooting from the floor. They also outscored the Flying Queens in second chance points 18-8.

With the win, the Battlin' Bears advance to the NAIA Division I women's basketball quarterfinals. They will play Thomas More on Saturday at 2 PM MST.

