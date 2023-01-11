BILLINGS- Rocky Mountain College women's basketball earned an electrifying win over Carroll College on Saturday to stay unbeaten in conference play.
In the latest NAIA poll, which came out on Wednesday, the Battlin' Bears moved up to #20 in the nation after being previously unranked.
Rocky senior guard Kloie Thatcher set the tone in Saturday's game against the Fighting Saints, scoring Rocky's first 12 points on four three pointers in the first quarter. It was all part of a 22-point performance for Thatcher as her Battlin' Bears beat Carroll for the fourth time in the last five matchups.
"You know we talk about it every day, playing hard, playing with a chip on our shoulder. Just thinking that everyone has, we have a target on our back, everyone wants to beat us, and I think that keeps us going and pushes us to be our best," Thatcher said.
A great win, but you can't celebrate for long in the Frontier Conference as they now prepare for another ranked team on the schedule.
"It was awesome but can't keep celebrating that. We got to get ready for Western, they'll be tough, and the rest of our conference is also tough. It was awesome to win that, but we got to keep working," said sophomore guard Gracee Lekvold.
There may have been questions about how good Rocky could be this season after the departure of conference MVP and NAIA All-American, N'Dea Flye. Fact of the matter is the team may be deeper than that one last year that went to the NAIA quarterfinals.
Multiple players on the roster are scoring at least seven points, and roles have quickly been established under head coach Wes Keller. It's a competitive culture and it's one that could lead to sustainable success.
"I think it shows the potential we could possibly have the rest of the season, we didn't just have one person do everything, we had people come off the bench, people step up when we needed them, and I think that could be a difference maker later on in the year," Thatcher said.