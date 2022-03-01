BILLINGS- It came down to a forced jump ball, then a blocked shot as Rocky relied on their defense to hold off Carroll College 59-56.

"Defense has been our calling card if you will from day one. We knew it would be a dog fight and give our kids credit they made plays down the stretch to help us win that ball game," said Rocky Head Coach Wes Keller.

With the win, the Battlin' Bears claimed their first Frontier Conference tournament title since 1988 in front of a crazy crowd in the Fortin Center.

"I'm a little bit speechless right now. Really emotional, so dang proud of what these girls were able to do. This fall, they set goals we worked hard, and we achieved two of the goals set forth at the beginning of the year," Keller said.

N'Dea Flye led all scorers with 24 points on 7-20 shooting. Flye also had eight rebounds and three steals. Kloie Thatcher scored 16 points. Both Flye and Thatcher went 3-3 from beyond the arc.

The Battlin' Bears couldn't miss from deep, shooting 70% from three for the game.

Christine Denny led Carroll with 17 points and seven boards. No other Saints player was in double figures on Tuesday night. The Saints shot just 36% from the field, and 28% from the three-point line.

Rocky will host the opening round of the NAIA national tournament March 11-12 at the Fortin Center.