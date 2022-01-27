Story by 406 Sports.

BILLINGS — Not long after Rocky Mountain College guard N’Dea Flye fashioned her fourth 30-point outburst of the season, Carroll College coach Rachelle Sayers had some significant praise for the Division I transfer taking the Frontier Conference by storm.

“Obviously her scoring is something that we haven’t seen in the league probably since Brianna King, and she’s a little bigger,” Sayers said of Flye. “And when she’s hitting step-back jump shots she’s pretty tough to guard. I think she’s probably one of the best players we’ve played this year.”

Flye was sterling again in No. 18 Rocky’s 59-45 victory over No. 7 Carroll on Thursday at the Fortin Center, which served as the team’s second win against the Saints this season. Flye finished with a double-double of 32 points and 10 rebounds while playing all 40 minutes.

The win pushed the Battlin’ Bears’ overall record to 20-2 and 8-1 in the Frontier to remain in a first-place tie with Providence. Carroll dipped to 18-5 overall and 6-3 in the league.

It was the first half of a doubleheader with the men’s teams. In the nightcap, Carroll’s 12th-ranked men outlasted Rocky 70-59 thanks to 20 points from guard Shamrock Campbell, 13 from forward Jovan Sljivancanin and a superior team rebounding effort.

In avenging an earlier loss to the Bears, the Saints improved to 20-3 overall and 7-2 in the Frontier. Rocky is now 10-11 and 3-6 in the league.

A third-quarter takeover

Sayers’ aforementioned compliment of Flye is certainly striking, lest we forget the 5-foot-5 King was a two-time All-American at Montana Western and the NAIA player of the year in 2019 while leading the Bulldogs to a national championship.

Yet the 5-7 Flye is scoring at a better clip than anyone in the league this season — 20.4 points per game — after transferring from D-I Butler. It was no different Wednesday.

The Bears trailed through most of the first half until Flye’s swipe-and-score with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter gave them a two-point lead. Then came the third, when she had 12 points, including eight of Rocky’s first 11 in the frame.

Flye’s 3 at the 4:25 mark put the Bears up 39-32, which provided enough cushion for the remainder of the contest.

Those 10 rebounds also cemented Flye’s 13th double-double.

“N’Dea is a great player,” said fellow senior Shauna Bribiescas, whose corner 3 with 3:44 remaining made it an 11-point game. “She knows how to use her body and get to the rim, she’s good on the offensive boards and the defensive boards, it’s great to have her. She’s a great teammate. She’s a good leader. All the seniors, this is our last go-round, and we want to make this season the best it can possibly be.”

Carroll’s 45-point total was obviously not enough for Sayers, who lamented her team’s inability to hit shots, especially after the first quarter. Jamie Pickens, with 14 points, was the Saints’ only double-digit scorer. Sienna Swannack added nine.

“To hold them to 59 points, you don’t feel too bad about that. You can live with that if you’re able to score on your end. And I thought we had enough good shots to do that,” Sayers said. “I thought our kids played really hard. I can’t fault them for their effort. But at the end of the day we’ve got to make more than 17 field goals in a big game.”

Saints prevail in the paint

Following a 15-point loss at Montana Tech last Saturday, Carroll’s men slipped six spots in the NAIA top 25 poll, which clearly didn’t sit well with the Frontier’s highest-ranked squad.

The Saints found their swagger against Rocky, especially in the second half, as Sljivancanin and fellow forward Brendan Temple began to assert themselves more in the paint.

Carroll led 47-45 after RMC guard Jesse Owens converted on a lightning-quick drive to the hoop with 12:07 left, but then went on a 14-2 run, highlighted by a three-point play inside from Temple and a nice conversion underneath from Sljivancanin.

With 5:42 remaining, the Saints had built a 61-47 advantage.

“I thought our bigs down the stretch rebounded the ball really well, and we got them post touches and they made plays,” said Campbell, who finished with four 3-pointers and kept Carroll clicking in the first half. “I thought Brendan played great in the second half, and Jovan does what he does every game, scoring, facilitating and handling it. Those two were big for us.”

Temple finished with 12 points, and he and Sljivancanin spearheaded a rebounding effort that gave the Saints a 40 to 28 advantage on the glass by game’s end. Temple had 10 rebounds to complete a double-double. Sljivancanin finished with eight boards.

Carroll had 12 offensive rebounds and 10 second-chance points.

“I felt like the game was won and lost inside,” said 22nd-year Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen. “They got the ball where they needed it to go and they were able to get some points in the paint. We just couldn’t find a rhythm. Jesse hit a couple big shots for us but we could not find an offensive board against them.

“They don’t fade when they get it inside; they really try to finish strong on you. Sometimes you’ve got to combat that with some shooting or make them foul you on the other end. I thought it was a great game. Credit them for doing what they needed to do down the stretch.”

The Bears were led by Kael Robinson and Maxim Stephens, who each scored 12 points. Owens and Abdul Bah each finished with 10. The Saints hit 17 of 19 free throws to Rocky’s 7-for-9 showing.