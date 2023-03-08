LEWISTON, Idaho- The Battlin' Bears season came to a close Wednesday evening as they fell to Lewis-Clark State College 67-50 in the NAIA National Championship Second Round.

After the Battlin' Bears opened the game up by hitting their first two three point attempts, the Rocky women would struggle on the offensive side of the ball, turning the ball over five times in the final six and a half minutes while only shooting 2-10 from the field to finish out the quarter as the Warriors took a 17-11 lead going into the second quarter.

The Battlin' Bears had another frustrating stretch in the second quarter, shooting only 3-18 from the field in the quarter, including 2-12 from three point range, as Rocky entered the halftime break down 31-19.

Lewis-Clark State College opened the second half with a 7-0 run as Rocky's offensive woes continued. Rocky found life from their bench, as Iliana Moran and Kacy Horton each hit a three pointer to spark an 8-2 run midway through the third quarter. Neither team found much of an offensive rhythm to end out the quarter, as the Warriors finished the quarter with a 45-29 lead.

Despite the first three quarters being dominated by defensive efforts, both teams opened up the scoring in the fourth quarter. After Lewis-Clark State opened the period with back to back buckets, the Battlin' Bears rattled off a 13-2 run, hitting five straight baskets to bring the deficit down to 10 with seven minutes remaining. The Battlin' Bears just didn't have enough however, as Lewis-Clark State College responded with a 13-0 run in the final five minutes to secure the Second Round victory.

The Battlin' Bears were led by 15 points, three rebounds and two steals from Kloie Thatcher and six points, eight rebounds and three blocks from Dominique Stephens .

The Warriors were led by 21 points and five steals from Hannah Broyles, while Callie Stevens added 13 points.

The Battlin' Bears finished their season 20-11 and qualified for the NAIA National Tournament for the fifth time in six seasons.