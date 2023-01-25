BILLINGS, Mont. Jan. 25, 2023- Rocky Men’s and Women’s Basketball take off for Helena to take on Carroll College Thursday evening, then make the trip back home to host Montana Western Saturday afternoon in the Fortin Education Center.

Rocky women’s basketball (15-5, 7-1 conf.) took care of business last weekend at home with double-digit victories over Montana Tech and MSU-Northern. Kloie Thatcher was the leading scorer in both games, averaging 15.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 3.0 steals over the two victories.

The Battlin’ Bears head into the weekend tied with Carroll College at the top of the Frontier Conference standings with a 7-1 conference record, with Montana Western just a game behind at 6-2. After Rocky’s January 12th loss to #12 (at the time) Montana Western, the Battlin’ Bears won their following three games in conference play, resulting in Rocky dropping two spots in the most recent NAIA coaches poll to #22.

The Rocky men (10-10, 2-6 conf.) dropped both matchups at home last weekend, losing to #12 Montana Tech and falling in a heartbreaking 86-84 triple-overtime game against MSU-Northern.

Maxim Stephens was a force all weekend, averaging 23.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 19/21 from the free throw line in Rocky’s two losses.

The Rocky men have lost five straight and will be looking to avenge double digit losses to both Carroll College and Montana Western this weekend.

Rocky takes on Carroll College in a doubleheader in Helena on Thursday before returning home to host Montana Western .