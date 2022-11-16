BILLINGS--High school volleyball came to an end last weekend, but college volleyball is just heading into its postseason, and the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears have momentum heading into the NAIA tournament.

They are conference champions for the first time since 2015 and that means that for the first time since 2020, they're headed to the national tournament.

"It was super exciting, we were all prepared coming in, that was our number one goal was to win the conference, and it was pretty amazing to actually accomplish it," senior libero Ayla Embry said.

The team said their determination and team chemistry won them the Frontier conference championship.

"I think it's hard work and determination that are kind of the main factors of this team," Embry said. "Everybody comes in every day and they work super hard, and we want to be the best. We don't just want to be any team out there, we want to be the number one."

"I think everybody on this team really wants it this year, which is beneficial," senior middle blocker Taylor Wolf said. "And everyone is working together really well, so yeah, I think this season could be much better."

For the seniors on the team, knowing this is their last time on the volleyball court creates even more motivation.

"From the start of this tournament, every game I was just thinking 'this could be the last time I play'," Wolf said. "And it kind of adds just a little extra something to the game. I think it makes me not want my season to end, which makes me want to play harder."

As always, their goal is to keep it simple and play one game at a time.

"Our expectation is just to go into this weekend 0-0 and we want to come out 1-0," Embry said. "So, we just want to go in there with nothing holding us back and we want to be those underdogs to come in and win and get us to that final site."

The Battlin' Bears open up their NAIA tournament play Saturday at 5pm EST.