SIOUX CITY, Iowa. Nov. 30, 2022- Rocky Mountain College Volleyball fell to No. 2 ranked University of Jamestown in three sets Wednesday morning to begin play in Pool B in the NAIA National Championship Tournament (21-25, 19-25, 18-25).

The Battlin' Bears started off hot, getting out to a 5-1 lead early in the first set. Back and forth play continued after Jamestown brought it even, but a run of seven straight points for Jamestown gave them a 17-13 lead over Rocky, which was a lead they would hold onto for the rest of the set, taking the first set 25-21.

A competitive second set came down to a 20-18 Jamestown lead, until a Jimmies run sealed the second set, giving them a 25-19 victory. Jamestown's momentum continued into the third set, as they rattled off six unanswered points to begin the set and got out to a 22-9 lead. Rocky battled back, but it was too little too late, as Jamestown took a 25-18 third set victory, giving the Jimmies a three set sweep over the Battlin' Bears.

"A tough result but we put up a good fight against the number two team in the country." Coach Yang Yang said. "I'm proud of how we played overall and we'll be ready to be better in our next match tomorrow."

Ayla Embry led the way for Rocky with 26 digs, Blythe Sealey ended with 25 assists and 11 digs, and Kyra Oakland spiked 11 kills in defeat.

The Jimmies were led by 28 digs from Ellie Holen, along with 15 kills and 22 assists from Kalli Hegerle.

The Battlin' Bears will be back in action Thursday morning, as they take on No. 15 ranked College of Saint Mary, beginning at 9am (MT).