KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has officially announced the qualifying teams and opening round matchups for the 2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship.

The 48-team event will get underway with 24 National Championship Opening Round matches at campus locations on Saturday, November 19. Rocky Mountain College Volleyball earned an automatic qualifying bid into the Opening Round by winning the Frontier Conference Tournament.

The Battlin’ Bears last qualified for the tournament in 2020. This is the 8th appearance in the NAIA Volleyball National Championship Tournament in Rocky’s history. The Battlin’ Bears were seeded to take on Indiana Wesleyan next Saturday, November 19th in Marion, Indiana.

The Wildcats finished the season 24-7 and were an At-Large Bid out of the Crossroads League.