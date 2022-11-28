SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Battlin' Bears will take on No. 2 ranked University of Jamestown and No. 15 ranked College of Saint Mary in Pool B as all three teams look to advance in the NAIA National Championship Tournament.

Below is the pool schedule for Sioux City. The winner of Pool B will face off against the winner of Pool G, which contains Missouri Baptist University, Viterbo University, and Columbia College.

November 30 (Court 2) @ 10 a.m. CT 1 Jamestown (N.D.) vs 3 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) December 1 (Court 2) @ 10 a.m. CT 2 College of Saint Mary (Neb.) vs 3 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) December 2 (Court 2) @ 10 a.m. CT 1 Jamestown (N.D.) vs 2 College of Saint Mary (Neb.) Live Stats | Video | Box Score





Scouting the Jimmies: University of Jamestown (32-2) finished the season as the No. 2 ranked team in the country. Their two losses on the season were to Eastern Oregon, the No. 1 ranked team in the country, and Midland University, the No. 3 ranked team in the country. The Jimmies defeated No. 5 ranked Concordia University to become GPAC Champions for the fourth consecutive season and defeated St. Ambrose University in a three set sweep in the NAIA Opening Round.

The Jimmies are led by a whopping seven GPAC All-Conference selections, including GPAC Player of the Year Kallie Hegerle (3.32 k/s, .333 hitting percentage, 5.80 ast/s, 2.14 d/s), GPAC Libero of the Year Ellie Holen (6.25 d/s), first-team selection Anna Holen (3.32 k/s, .294 hitting percentage, 3.81 d/s), and second-team selections Darienna Johnson (1.28 k/s, .325 hitting percentage, 0.94 b/s) and Lexi Olson (1.96 k/s, .328 hitting percentage, 1.10 b/s).

The Jimmies are coached by GPAC Coach of the Year Jon Hegerle. This season's honor was Hegerle's third consecutive GPAC Coach of the Year award.

History: Rocky last matched up against Jamestown earlier this season in the Labor Day Classic held in Sioux City, in which the Jimmies won in three sets. University of Jamestown has won the last three matchups against the Battlin' Bears.

Scouting the Flames: College of Saint Mary (20-8) finished the season as the No. 15 ranked team in the country. The Flames fell to No. 5 ranked Concordia in the opening round of the GPAC Postseason Tournament. College of Saint Mary earned an at-large bid into the NAIA Opening Round and defeated Indiana University Kokomo to advance onto pool play.

The Flames are led by four All-GPAC members, including first team selection Rachel Cushing (6.27 d/s), second team selection Kamryn Willman (2.57 k/s, .303 hitting percentage, 0.67 b/s) and honorable mentions Rachel Rosenquist (2.13 k/s, .250 hitting percentage, 0.85 b.s) and Lexie Langley (2.88 k/s, 3.14 d/s).

College of Saint Mary is coached by head coach Rick Pruett in his sixth season.