SIOUX CITY, Iowa. Dec. 1, 2022- Rocky Mountain College Volleyball went back and forth with No. 15 ranked College of Saint Mary, but couldn't secure a victory, falling in three sets to end their 2022 season (25-27, 25-27, 25-27).

Unforced errors plagued the Battlin' Bears to begin the first set, but a strong second half of the set brought Rocky back even at 25-25 in the first set. College of Saint Mary found momentum exactly when they needed to, spiking back to back kills to give them a 27-25 victory in the first set.

Rocky found their momentum in the second set, as Rhiannon Nez and Taylor Wolf were letting very few attacks by the Flames get out clean, with multiple blocks each in the second set. Rocky had the second set in hand, leading 24-21, but three kills and a service ace from Saint Mary's Lexie Langley gave the Flames all the momentum they needed to roar back and take the second set 27-25.

Third set was as back and forth as it could be, as neither team held a lead larger than three, leading to a 20-20 tie. Again, College of Saint Mary found late set momentum, coming back from another 24-21 deficit to give the Flames a three set victory over the Battlin' Bears.

"This has been a great season." Coach Yang Yang said. "This team has worked so hard to get where we're at and we have so much to be proud of. Thank you to our seniors for their hard work and the great seasons they had. This was a great experience for our younger players to see what it takes to get here and what it takes to win in the end, so I'm looking forward to their hard work in the off season."

The Battlin' Bears were led by 27 digs from Ayla Embry , 31 assists from Blythe Sealey , and 13 kills from Makenna Bushman with a .375 hitting percentage. Rhiannon Nez also added six kills and five blocks, while Taylor Wolf provided eight kills and four blocks in defeat.

The Flames were led by 14 kills, 15 digs, and two service aces from Lexie Langley, while Rachel Cushing provided 30 digs for Saint Mary in the victory.

The Battlin' Bears finish their season 21-16, winning the Frontier Conference Tournament Championship and advancing to the NAIA National Championship Final Site after upsetting Indiana Wesleyan in the opening round.