KANSAS CITY - Rocky Volleyball learned who they will take on in the next stage of the NAIA National Volleyball Championship Tournament Sunday afternoon, after the Battlin' Bears defeated Indiana Wesleyan in three sets in Saturday's Opening Round matchup.

Rocky Volleyball was placed in Pool B, where they will take on No. 2 ranked University of Jamestown and No. 15 ranked College of Saint Mary (Nebraska).

Pool play will be held at the Tyson Event Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The Battlin' Bears are scheduled to play No. 2 University of Jamestown on Wednesday, November 30th at 9:00 am (MT) and No. 15 ranked College of Saint Mary on Thursday, December 1st at 9:00 am (MT).

At the conclusion of pool play, the top team out of each pool will advance to the single-elimination bracket starting on December 3.

The NAIA Network – the association's official video-streaming home – will broadcast all matches excluding the championship match live at the 2022 NAIA Volleyball National Championship final site in Sioux City, Iowa. The video platform, powered by Presto, allows users access to live video, statistics and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while a pool play pass is $24.95 (November 30 – December 2) and a championship package is available at $39.95. The championship match includes all pool play, quarterfinal and semifinal matches.