BILLINGS, Mont., Aug 24, 2022- Rocky Mountain College Volleyball plays their first match in the Fortin Center for the 2022 season on Friday, August 26 at 7 pm.

Recap From Last Week: The Battlin’ Bears are coming into Friday after an impressive showing at the Big Sky Challenge hosted by Montana Tech, where they left with a 3-1 record. Dickinson State comes to Billings looking for redemption exactly a week after they suffered a 3-0 defeat to the Battlin’ Bears. “I’m very happy with the girl’s effort last weekend,” Coach Yang said. “Their success in the tournament is a great start to the season.” Efforts were not only rewarded in three victories, but also conference recognition, as Ayla Embry and Bleathe Sealey were selected as Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Players of the Week on Monday.

Scouting the Blue Hawks: Dickinson State is led by senior setter Bailey Pearcy (7.0 A/S, 2.79 D/S), senior defensive specialist Jenna Swope (3.71 D/S), and junior outside hitter Haydin Henschel (1.86 K/S, 3.00 D/S, .180 h%). Dickinson State went 0-4 at the Big Sky Challenge, suffering losses to common opponents No. 5 Midland and Northwest University, as well as Carroll College and Rocky. Dickinson State competes in the North Star Athletic Association, and was picked to finish 8th out of 8 teams in the NSAA Preseason Coaches Poll.

History: The Battlin’ Bears have won twelve straight matches against the Blue Hawks, dating back to 2009. Rocky faced Dickinson State in the Big Sky Challenge in the 2021 season, where they won 3-1. A week later Rocky traveled to Dickinson, N.D. as they earned another victory 3-0.