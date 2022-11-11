BUTTE, Mont. Nov. 11, 2022- Rocky Volleyball takes a thrilling five set victory (25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-12) over University of Providence to advance to the Frontier Conference Tournament Championship Saturday.

A back and forth matchup from start to finish, the Battlin' Bears were tested throughout, but were able to pull away in the fifth set to claim a semi-final victory.

University of Providence was led by 16 kills from Jensyn Turner and Zoe Naugle, Bella Thompson's 62 assists, and Taylor Christensen's 36 digs.

The Battlin' Bears were led by Kyra Oakland's 15 kills and five blocks, Bella Bryan's 13 kills, Blythe Sealey's 50 assists and 20 digs, and Ayla Embry's 26 digs.

The Battlin' Bears will advance to the Frontier Conference Championship to take on sixth seeded Montana Western, who upset the top seeded Montana Tech Friday evening.

Rocky's match will begin at 2:00pm