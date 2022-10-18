BILLINGS, Mont. Oct 18, 2022- Rocky Volleyball takes down MSU Billings 3-1 (22-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-16) Tuesday evening at home. The Yellowjackets first seized the momentum as they took a 25-22 first set victory.

The Yellowjackets continued this momentum into the second set, holding a lead for the majority of the set. The Yellowjackets held a 24-21 lead looking to close things out, when the Battlin’ Bears fought back, taking five straight points capped off by a Kyra Oakland kill to steal the second set and tie things up at 1-1.

From then on it was all Battlin’ Bears, as they never trailed in the third or fourth sets. Makenna Bushman led the way with 16 kills, tying her season high, along with nine digs.

Bella Bryan finished with 15 kills and three blocks, Blythe Sealey tallied 45 assists, and Ayla Embry ended with 29 digs total. Caty Havekost led the Yellowjackets with 15 kills, Alexis King finished with 31 assists, and Kennedy Juranek ended with 24 digs.

The Battlin’ Bears (14-13, 4-1 conf.) will travel to Havre on Friday to take on MSU-Northern to start the home stretch of conference play.