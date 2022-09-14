BILLINGS--The Battlin' Bears are coming off of a bye week after their home loss to College of Idaho.

Coach Stutzriem said they used their week to go back to the basics of the game and build from the ground up, as well as give some younger players that chance to get some reps in practice.

They didn't perform as well as they wanted to against College of Idaho, but Stutzriem says the biggest thing was making sure everybody knows their role and is trusting the guy next to them.

Tight end Andrew Simon added that the loss actually made the Bears more united as a team going forward.

"As the season goes on, I mean you get closer as a team and just coming off of a loss it's one of those things where you have to come together or drift apart and I think we came together," Simon said.

"I think guys got healthy that were a little bit banged up, you know we've been going pretty hard, pretty physical for the past six weeks, two games included, so it was always good to kind of take a step back from physicality for some of these older guys but also let our younger, our redshirt guys get after it too," Stutzriem said.