BILLINGS--The Battlin' Bears are coming off of a bye week after their home loss to College of Idaho.
Coach Stutzriem said they used their week to go back to the basics of the game and build from the ground up, as well as give some younger players that chance to get some reps in practice.
They didn't perform as well as they wanted to against College of Idaho, but Stutzriem says the biggest thing was making sure everybody knows their role and is trusting the guy next to them.
Tight end Andrew Simon added that the loss actually made the Bears more united as a team going forward.