HELENA- It was a good day for Battlin' Bears basketball.

On the road in Helena taking on Carroll College, both the men's and women's basketball teams pulled off upsets over the top ranked Saints.

Wes Keller's women won their 13th consecutive game, taking down the #5 Saints 66-62.

N'Dea Flye led the Battlin' Bears with a game high 30 points to go along with 12 rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Then the Rocky men battled the #2 team in the country in Carroll. The game was tied at 76 with 1:08 left to play.

Jesse Owens blew past his defender and converted on the finger roll to put Rocky up by two with 45 seconds remaining. Carroll couldn't score on the ensuing possession despite multiple good looks at the basket.

After splitting a pair of free throws, Campbell's tough three-point-attempt hit the front rim and Rocky held on to pull of the upset, 81-76.

Five players scored in double figures for Rocky, led by Kael Robinson who finished with a game high 20 points.