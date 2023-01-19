BILLINGS, Mont., Jan 19, 2023- After trailing for most of the game, No. 20 ranked Rocky Women's Basketball found a way to win Thursday evening, defeating Montana Tech 60-48 at home.

Montana Tech found their advantage in the first half through rebounding, grabbing five offensive rebounds and turning those into six second chance points, which was enough for the Orediggers to hold onto a one-point lead going into halftime.

The third quarter was more of the same, as both teams traded buckets while the Orediggers held on to the slight edge, leading by two points going into the fourth quarter.

It was all Battlin’ Bears from then on however, as Rocky began the quarter on a 12-0 run and proceeded to hold the Orediggers to only three points for the length of the fourth quarter as the Battlin’ Bears rallied to take a 12-point victory in a game that Rocky only led for 42 seconds of game time before the fourth quarter.

The Battlin’ Bears were led by 12 points, four assists, and two steals from Kloie Thatcher, four points, four rebounds, four assists, and four steals from Ky Buell, and 11 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks for Dominique Stephens. Gracee Lekvold and Mackenzie Dethman also pulled in seven rebounds.

The Orediggers were led by 14 points and nine rebounds from Tavia Rooney, while Dani Urick finished with 10 points and two steals.

The Battlin’ Bears (14-5, 6-1 conf.) will be home again on Saturday, January 21st as they host MSU-Northern at 2:00pm in the Fortin Education Center

The Battlin’ Bears gave No. 12 Montana Tech a fight, but ultimately fell short as they were defeated by the Orediggers 78-55.

A game in which the final score doesn’t tell the whole story, the Battlin’ Bears trailed by only three headed into the halftime break and were within six points with under nine minutes remaining.

Unfortunately for the Battlin’ Bears men, the Frontier Conference’s top scorer Caleb Bellach took the game into his own hands, leading his Orediggers on a 23-9 run to close the game out in the final 8:54, leaving the Battlin’ Bears with their fourth consecutive loss and their second straight home loss.

“I thought we came ready and played a really solid first half.” Coach Bill Dreikosen said. “In the second half we had some offensive and defensive breakdowns that led to easy baskets and that’s when they broke the game open. Once they got that momentum they were playing with confidence and we didn’t respond well to that.”

Maxim Stephens was a force all night, scoring a career high 24 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, blocking three shots, and hitting 12 of his 13 free throws. Kael Robinson finished with 19 points, four rebounds, and three three pointers.

It was a tough night of shooting for the rest of the Battlin’ Bears, as outside of Robinson and Stephens, the rest of the Rocky men combined for only 12 points on 5-25 (20%) shooting from the field.

The Orediggers were led by 26 points and six rebounds from Caleb Bellach and 16 points from Asa Williams. Bridger Larson also finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. The Battlin’ Bears (10-9, 2-5 conf.) will look to get back on track against MSU-Northern on Saturday in the Fortin Education Center

Article by Brandon Stinson of Rocky Mountain College Athletics