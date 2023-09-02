Rocky shuts out Lights 45-0 in Havre

HAVRE, Mont.- The Battlin' Bears defense held the Lights offense to only two first downs and 46 total yards of offense on the way to a 45-0 victory in Havre.

After starter Trent Nobach left the game due to injury during the first drive, the Washington State transfer Luke Holcomb took the reins of the Battlin' Bear offense and excelled in his first appearance.

After Ethan Hurst recovered a MSU-Northern fumble on the MSU-Northern 30 yard line, Zaire Wilcox found the endzone on a two yard rush on fourth down to give the Battlin' Bears their first score, 7-0.

Midway through the second quarter, Holcomb led a 12 play, 64 yard drive that was capitalized by a 14 yard leaping grab from Nakeo Thomas to jump up to a 14-0 lead. As the second quarter winded down, the Battlin' Bears defense forced a three-and-out of the Lights offense, forcing a punt. After fielding the punt right around midfield, junior Kaysan Barnett sprinted forward for a 24 yard return, setting up the Battlin' Bears deep in Lights' territory with 34 seconds remaining in the half. Holcomb and the Rocky offense capitalized on the great field position, as Holcomb went 3 of 3 on the drive through air, which ended with a beautiful pass to the back corner of the endzone to Joseph Dwyer, giving the Battlin' Bears a 21-0 lead going into the halftime break.

Kaysan Barnett started the second half off with a bang, after the defense forced another three-and-out on the opening possession, Barnett returned the Lights' punt 45 yards for a touchdown. The second return touchdown of Barnett's career, the last being a 70 yard touchdown last season at home versus MSU-Northern.

Austin Drake would extend Rocky's lead to 31-0 on the following offensive possession with a 25 yard field goal. Drake was also 6 of 6 on PATs on the afternoon.

Later in the quarter, Zaire Wilcox controlled the game on the ground, breaking out for a 20 yard rush, getting the Battlin' Bears down to the eight yard line following a facemask penalty. Three plays later, Wilcox finished the drive with his second touchdown of the day, extending the lead to 38-0 before the end of the third quarter.

Rocky's offense put together an impressive drive to finish off the game in the fourth quarter, a 16 play, 82 yard drive that took over 10 minutes off the clock, eventually resulting in a one yard touchdown run from Cade Lambert to give the Battlin' Bears a 45-0 victory over the Lights.

"I'm really proud of our team today." Head Coach Chris Stutzriem said after the victory. "A great team win today, we got a lot of guys some playing time today which is always good. Our defense played lights out and the offense put the ball in the endzone through the air and on the ground. All wrapped up with a big special teams day with a touchdown on the punt return."

Redshirt sophomore Luke Holcomb finished his first action as a Battlin' Bear passing 15 of 26 for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Zaire Wilcox rushed 21 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns, while also pulling in a catch for four yards. Senior Joseph Dwyer was the leading receiver with six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. The Battlin' Bears finished with 342 yards of offense, 167 of them on the ground and 175 through the air.

Defensively, sophomore John Aragon led the defense with five tackles and two sacks on the day. The defense finished with four sacks and six tackles for loss on the day, holding the Lights to only 59 passing yards and -13 yards on the ground.

The Battlin' Bears (2-0) enter a bye week and will be back in action September 16th as they host #15 Carroll College.