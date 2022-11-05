Kaysan Barnett vs. MSU-Northern

Rocky's Kaysan Barnett rushes the ball past MSU Northern's defense during the Battlin' Bears' game against MSU Northern at Herb Klindt Field at Rocky Mountain College on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

HAVRE- Rocky Mountain College relied on their running game and strong defense to shut out MSU-Northern for the 9-0 win on Saturday afternoon. 

The Battlin' Bears had 192 yards rushing on offense in what was a tough day for scoring. The game was scoreless at halftime. 

Rocky kicker Austin Drake gave Rocky their first lead of the game when he knocked a 24-yard field goal through the uprights with 6:53 to play in the third quarter. The score remained 3-0 entering the final quarter. 

Late in the fourth, Cade Lambert plowed in for a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Battlin' Bears a 9-0 lead. Brail Lipford's interception with 1:14 remaining sealed the win for Rocky who snaps a 2-game skid.

