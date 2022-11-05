HAVRE- Rocky Mountain College relied on their running game and strong defense to shut out MSU-Northern for the 9-0 win on Saturday afternoon.

The Battlin' Bears had 192 yards rushing on offense in what was a tough day for scoring. The game was scoreless at halftime.

Rocky kicker Austin Drake gave Rocky their first lead of the game when he knocked a 24-yard field goal through the uprights with 6:53 to play in the third quarter. The score remained 3-0 entering the final quarter.

Late in the fourth, Cade Lambert plowed in for a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Battlin' Bears a 9-0 lead. Brail Lipford's interception with 1:14 remaining sealed the win for Rocky who snaps a 2-game skid.