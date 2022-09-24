BILLINGS- Rocky Mountain College rolled on Saturday afternoon, blowing out winless MSU-Northern 56-0.

George Tribble got the start for the Battlin' Bears in place of Nate Dick. Tribble went 15-22 for 206 yards and four touchdowns. Trae Henry caught two of those touchdowns, hauling in three total catches for 82 yards.

Rocky also rushed for 282 yards on the ground, led by Zaire Wilcox who netted 18 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown. Rocky's offense out-gaineed the Lights by 496 yards to just 20 total yards of offense, including none on the ground.

Rocky improves to 3-1 on the season after winning their second in a row against a Frontier opponent. MSU-Northern falls to 0-4.

The game was the first of five this season for Rocky Mountain College that will air live on SWX.