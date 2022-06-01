Editor's note: Rocky Mountain College release.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Rocky Mountain College released their sports schedules for the fall sports season on Wednesday.

The Battlin' Bears football team will defend their 2021 Frontier Conference Co-Championship, with five home opponents. The first home football game will be against fellow 2021 Co-Champion College of Idaho, on September 3rd at 1 p.m. For the full schedule follow the link (https://gobattlinbears.com/sports/football/schedule).

The Battlin' Bears volleyball team will host 10 home games. The first home games will be the 2022 Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament. Rocky kicks off the tournament with Carroll College at 7 p.m. on September 15. For the full schedule follow the link (https://gobattlinbears.com/sports/womens-volleyball/schedule).

The Battlin' Bears soccer teams will host 10 men's contests and 8 women's contests. The first contests will be scrimmages against Northwest College on August 8, at 3 and 5 p.m. For the full schedules follow the links (men's-https://gobattlinbears.com/sports/mens-soccer/schedule) & (women's-https://gobattlinbears.com/sports/womens-soccer/schedule).

The Battlin' Bears golf teams will compete in 11 tournaments, and they will host three regular season tournaments; co-host a Ryder Cup style contest with Montana State University Billings, called the Grob and Spalding Cups; and the Frontier Conference Championship Tournament. For the full schedules follow the links (men's-https://gobattlinbears.com/sports/mens-golf/schedule) & (women's-https://gobattlinbears.com/sports/womens-golf/schedule).