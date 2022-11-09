BILLINGS- The Battlin' Bears (6-3) will conclude their 2022 regular season by hosting Montana Western on Saturday at 1pm for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day.

The Battlin' Bears came home with a 9-0 victory over MSU-Northern in a game that was heavily affected by the weather conditions. Heavy wind gusts with rain and snow flurries prevented either team from having much of a passing game, as both teams finished with three pass completions each.

The Battlin' Bears dominated time of possession, holding the ball for almost 15 more minutes of game time than Northern. The Rocky offense totalled 19 first downs on the day, behind 191 yards rushing while the Rocky defense held the Lights to two first downs and only 63 total yards of offense.

Montana Western comes into the final week of the season 6-4 on the season (5-4 in conference play). Western upset No. 20 ranked Montana Tech last weekend 27-21 in Butte.

Montana Western is the Frontier Conference's leading offense in terms of yardage, averaging 410.9 yards per game, while averaging 32.5 points per game (3rd in the Frontier). This high powered offense is led by 2021 Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Year Jon Jund, who is averaging 206 passing yards per game (2nd in the Frontier) with 18 touchdown passes (Tied for 1st in the Frontier) while adding 46 yards per game on the ground with nine rushing touchdowns on the season. Jund is joined in the backfield by senior running back Reese Neville, who averages 88.8 rushing yards per game (2nd in the Frontier) with seven rushing touchdowns (Tied for 4th in the Frontier). Neville also has 17 catches on the season for 101 yards and a touchdown and is the reigning Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Week. The receiving core has plenty of talent, as four different receivers have over 20 receptions on the season, as well as three different Bulldog receivers have pulled in four or more touchdowns, led by freshman Dylan Shipley, who leads the Frontier Conference with six receiving touchdowns.

The Bulldog's defense has allowed 22.9 points (5th in the Frontier) per game on 298 yards per game (4th in the Frontier). The defense is led by a prolific pass rush that leads the Frontier in sacks with 28 on the season. Leading the charge is junior Tanner Harrell's 6.5 sacks (2nd in the Frontier) and junior Reese Artz's 6 sacks (Tied for 3rd in the Frontier). Both Harrell and Artz also have 10.5 tackles for loss each. Junior linebacker Kameron Rauser is the Bulldog's leading tackler, averaging 6.6 tackles per game, while redshirt freshman defensive back Cody Whalen leads the team with three interceptions on the season.

John Mears is the Bulldog's kicker, going 7-9 on field goal attempts this season and 38-42 on extra points. Eddie Dewart covers punting duties, averaging 37.43 yards per punt, pinning 13 of his 42 punts inside the 20.

The Battlin' Bears won the last matchup against the Bulldogs, defeating Western 41-26 in Dillon.

Since 2004, Rocky trails in the overall series 13-18 against Western. Rocky won the last matchup on Herb Klindt Field 41-31 last season behind 227 yards passing with a passing and rushing touchdown from Nathan Dick , along with rushing touchdowns from Joseph Dwyer and DeNiro Killian Jr. .

The game will broadcast live on SWX and on nonstoplocal.com at 1 PM on Saturday.