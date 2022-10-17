KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Without playing a game, two Frontier Conference teams moved up in the latest edition of the 2022 NAIA Football Coaches' FirstDown PlayBook Top-25-Poll.
Unbeaten College of Idaho (6-0, 6-0) held steady at No. 7. Rocky Mountain College (5-1, 5-1) moved from 15th to 14th and Montana Tech (4-2, 4-2) moved up to one spot to 24th. Carroll College (4-2, 4-2) received votes but not enough to climb into the top-25.
2022 NAIA Football Coaches' FirstDown PlayBook Top-25-Poll, Poll Six, Oct. 17, 2022
|RANK
|LAST
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|CONFERENCE
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Morningside (Iowa) [19]
|Great Plains
|6-0
|444
|2
|2
|Grand View (Iowa)
|Heart - North
|7-0
|427
|3
|3
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Mid-South
|6-0
|408
|4
|4
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|Great Plains
|5-1
|395
|5
|5
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Mid-States East
|5-1
|367
|6
|6
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|Mid-South
|7-0
|356
|7
|7
|College of Idaho
|Frontier
|6-0
|342
|8
|8
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|Heart - South
|6-1
|326
|9
|10
|Marian (Ind.)
|Mid-States East
|5-1
|308
|10
|11
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|Appalachian
|5-1
|290
|11
|12
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|Mid-South
|5-1
|274
|12
|13
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|Kansas Collegiate
|6-1
|254
|13
|14
|Ottawa (Ariz.)
|Sooner
|5-1
|241
|14
|15
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|Frontier
|5-1
|212
|15
|16
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|Mid-States West
|5-2
|187
|16
|9
|Bethel (Kan.)
|Kansas Collegiate
|6-1
|173
|17
|17
|Midland (Neb.)
|Great Plains
|6-1
|160
|18
|18
|Roosevelt (Ill.)
|Mid-States West
|5-1
|146
|19
|20
|Keiser (Fla.)
|The Sun
|4-3
|139
|20
|19
|Texas Wesleyan
|Sooner
|6-1
|136
|21
|24
|Avila (Mo.)
|Kansas Collegiate
|6-1
|129
|22
|23
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|The Sun
|5-2
|83
|23
|RV
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|North Star
|5-2
|75
|24
|25
|Montana Tech
|Frontier
|4-2
|68
|25
|RV
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Kansas Collegiate
|5-2
|12
|25
|RV
|Arizona Christian
|Sooner
|4-2
|12
Dropped From Poll: Langston (Okla.)
Receiving Votes: Carroll College 11, Langston (Okla.) 11, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 3