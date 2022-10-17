Rocky Football vs. Montana Western
Terri Haverfield

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Without playing a game, two Frontier Conference teams moved up in the latest edition of the 2022 NAIA Football Coaches' FirstDown PlayBook Top-25-Poll.

Unbeaten College of Idaho (6-0, 6-0) held steady at No. 7. Rocky Mountain College (5-1, 5-1) moved from 15th to 14th and Montana Tech (4-2, 4-2) moved up to one spot to 24th. Carroll College (4-2, 4-2) received votes but not enough to climb into the top-25.

2022 NAIA Football Coaches' FirstDown PlayBook Top-25-Poll, Poll Six, Oct. 17, 2022

RANKLASTSCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]CONFERENCERECORDFINAL POINTS
11Morningside (Iowa) [19]Great Plains6-0444
22Grand View (Iowa)Heart - North7-0427
33Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)Mid-South6-0408
44Northwestern (Iowa)Great Plains5-1395
55Indiana WesleyanMid-States East5-1367
66Bethel (Tenn.)Mid-South7-0356
77College of IdahoFrontier6-0342
88Benedictine (Kan.)Heart - South6-1326
910Marian (Ind.)Mid-States East5-1308
1011Reinhardt (Ga.)Appalachian5-1290
1112Georgetown (Ky.)Mid-South5-1274
1213Southwestern (Kan.)Kansas Collegiate6-1254
1314Ottawa (Ariz.)Sooner5-1241
1415Rocky Mountain (Mont.)Frontier5-1212
1516Saint Xavier (Ill.)Mid-States West5-2187
169Bethel (Kan.)Kansas Collegiate6-1173
1717Midland (Neb.)Great Plains6-1160
1818Roosevelt (Ill.)Mid-States West5-1146
1920Keiser (Fla.)The Sun4-3139
2019Texas WesleyanSooner6-1136
2124Avila (Mo.)Kansas Collegiate6-1129
2223St. Thomas (Fla.)The Sun5-283
23RVDickinson State (N.D.)North Star5-275
2425Montana TechFrontier4-268
25RVKansas WesleyanKansas Collegiate5-212
25RVArizona ChristianSooner4-212

Dropped From Poll: Langston (Okla.)

Receiving Votes: Carroll College 11, Langston (Okla.) 11, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 3

