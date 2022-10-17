KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Without playing a game, two Frontier Conference teams moved up in the latest edition of the 2022 NAIA Football Coaches' FirstDown PlayBook Top-25-Poll.

Unbeaten College of Idaho (6-0, 6-0) held steady at No. 7. Rocky Mountain College (5-1, 5-1) moved from 15th to 14th and Montana Tech (4-2, 4-2) moved up to one spot to 24th. Carroll College (4-2, 4-2) received votes but not enough to climb into the top-25.

2022 NAIA Football Coaches' FirstDown PlayBook Top-25-Poll, Poll Six, Oct. 17, 2022

RANK LAST SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] CONFERENCE RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Morningside (Iowa) [19] Great Plains 6-0 444 2 2 Grand View (Iowa) Heart - North 7-0 427 3 3 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Mid-South 6-0 408 4 4 Northwestern (Iowa) Great Plains 5-1 395 5 5 Indiana Wesleyan Mid-States East 5-1 367 6 6 Bethel (Tenn.) Mid-South 7-0 356 7 7 College of Idaho Frontier 6-0 342 8 8 Benedictine (Kan.) Heart - South 6-1 326 9 10 Marian (Ind.) Mid-States East 5-1 308 10 11 Reinhardt (Ga.) Appalachian 5-1 290 11 12 Georgetown (Ky.) Mid-South 5-1 274 12 13 Southwestern (Kan.) Kansas Collegiate 6-1 254 13 14 Ottawa (Ariz.) Sooner 5-1 241 14 15 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) Frontier 5-1 212 15 16 Saint Xavier (Ill.) Mid-States West 5-2 187 16 9 Bethel (Kan.) Kansas Collegiate 6-1 173 17 17 Midland (Neb.) Great Plains 6-1 160 18 18 Roosevelt (Ill.) Mid-States West 5-1 146 19 20 Keiser (Fla.) The Sun 4-3 139 20 19 Texas Wesleyan Sooner 6-1 136 21 24 Avila (Mo.) Kansas Collegiate 6-1 129 22 23 St. Thomas (Fla.) The Sun 5-2 83 23 RV Dickinson State (N.D.) North Star 5-2 75 24 25 Montana Tech Frontier 4-2 68 25 RV Kansas Wesleyan Kansas Collegiate 5-2 12 25 RV Arizona Christian Sooner 4-2 12

Dropped From Poll: Langston (Okla.)

Receiving Votes: Carroll College 11, Langston (Okla.) 11, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 3