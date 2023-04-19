Rocky Men's and Women's golf defend Frontier Conference titles

HENDERSON, Nev.- Battlin’ Bears Golf swept the team and individual honors Wednesday as they defended their Frontier Conference Golf Championship at Reflection Bay Golf Course.
Valentina Zuleta repeated as the Frontier Conference Champion, finishing with a 10-over-par 226 to defend her title in Nevada. The Rocky women swept the top 3 places, as senior Claire Wright finished in second place with a 16-over-par 232 and freshman Grace Metcalf finishing in third place with a 239 total.
1st) Valentina Zuleta- 226 (66,78,82)
2nd) Claire Wright - 232 (77,77,78)
3rd) Grace Metcalf - 239 (79,81,79)
5th) Tyla Potgieter - 259 (89,88,82)
9th) Kadence Fischer - 266 (87,89,90)
The Battlin’ Bears took the team title in back-to-back seasons after totaling a team score of 954, earning an automatic qualifying berth to the NAIA National Championship in Mesa, Arizona on May 16th-19th.
1st) Rocky Mountain College - 954
2nd) Montana Tech - 1054
3rd) Carroll College - 1161
4th) Montana Western - 1234
5th) University of Providence - 1289
6th) Montana State University -Northern - 1414
Rocky Men’s Individual Results (Final)
Haydn Driver secured his first Frontier Conference Championship after a steady effort that finished with a two-over-par 218. The Rocky men also secured the top three places in the individual rankings, with Daniel Sigurjonsson finishing in second place with a seven-over-par 223 and William Dexheimer finishing in third place with a 10-over-par 226.
1st) Haydn Driver - 218 (73,73,72)
2nd) Daniel Sigurjonsson - 223 (72,76,75)
3rd) William Dexheimer - 226 (74,79,73)
6th) Aidan McDonagh - 236 (76,77,83)
7th) Nolan Burzminski -249 (80,80,89)
The Rocky men have now held the Conference Trophy up for the sixth season in a row, earning an automatic qualifying berth to the NAIA National Championship in Mesa, Arizona on May 16th-19th.
1st) Rocky Mountain College - 903
2nd) Montana Tech - 966
3rd) Carroll College - 1049
4th) Montana Western - 1111
5th) Montana State University-Northern - 1133
6th) University of Providence- 1139
Rocky Women’s All-Conference Honors
The Frontier Conference announced the All-Conference honors for Men’s and Women’s Golf. These honors are based around the Fall 2022 competitions.
1st Team All-Conference (Based on 6-Rounds of Play)
Valentina Zuleta
Claire Wright
Tyla Potgieter
Breana Jensen
2nd Team Conference
Grace Metcalf
Kadence Fischer
Player of the Year
Claire Wright
Coach of the Year
Nathan Bailey
Champion of Character
Kadence Fischer
Academic All-Conference
Teagan Olivia
Landri Paladichuk
Claire Wright
Valentina Zuleta
Rocky Men’s All-Conference Honors
1st Team All-Conference (Based on 9-Rounds of Play)
Nolan Burzminksi
William Dexheimer
Leon Doedtmann
Haydn Driver
Aidan McDonagh
2nd Team Conference
Daniel Sigurjonsson
Freshman of the Year
Aidan McDonagh
Player of the Year
Haydn Driver
Coach of the Year
Nathan Bailey
Champion of Character
Nolan Burzminski
Academic All-Conference
Nolan Burzminski
Tanner Hanson
Tristan Hanson
Merlin Lipin
Daniel Sigurjonsson
Blake Vandenacre
What’s Next: The Battlin’ Bears will now prepare for the NAIA National Championship, which will be held at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona on May 16th-19th.