Rocky Men's and Women's golf defend Frontier Conference titles

HENDERSON, Nev.- Battlin’ Bears Golf swept the team and individual honors Wednesday as they defended their Frontier Conference Golf Championship at Reflection Bay Golf Course.

Valentina Zuleta repeated as the Frontier Conference Champion, finishing with a 10-over-par 226 to defend her title in Nevada. The Rocky women swept the top 3 places, as senior Claire Wright finished in second place with a 16-over-par 232 and freshman Grace Metcalf finishing in third place with a 239 total.

1st) Valentina Zuleta- 226 (66,78,82)

2nd) Claire Wright - 232 (77,77,78)

3rd) Grace Metcalf - 239 (79,81,79)

5th) Tyla Potgieter - 259 (89,88,82)

9th) Kadence Fischer - 266 (87,89,90)

The Battlin’ Bears took the team title in back-to-back seasons after totaling a team score of 954, earning an automatic qualifying berth to the NAIA National Championship in Mesa, Arizona on May 16th-19th.

1st) Rocky Mountain College - 954

2nd) Montana Tech - 1054

3rd) Carroll College - 1161

4th) Montana Western - 1234

5th) University of Providence - 1289

6th) Montana State University -Northern - 1414

Rocky Men’s Individual Results (Final)

Haydn Driver secured his first Frontier Conference Championship after a steady effort that finished with a two-over-par 218. The Rocky men also secured the top three places in the individual rankings, with Daniel Sigurjonsson finishing in second place with a seven-over-par 223 and William Dexheimer finishing in third place with a 10-over-par 226.

1st) Haydn Driver - 218 (73,73,72)

2nd) Daniel Sigurjonsson - 223 (72,76,75)

3rd) William Dexheimer - 226 (74,79,73)

6th) Aidan McDonagh - 236 (76,77,83)

7th) Nolan Burzminski -249 (80,80,89)

The Rocky men have now held the Conference Trophy up for the sixth season in a row, earning an automatic qualifying berth to the NAIA National Championship in Mesa, Arizona on May 16th-19th.

1st) Rocky Mountain College - 903

2nd) Montana Tech - 966

3rd) Carroll College - 1049

4th) Montana Western - 1111

5th) Montana State University-Northern - 1133

6th) University of Providence- 1139

Rocky Women’s All-Conference Honors

The Frontier Conference announced the All-Conference honors for Men’s and Women’s Golf. These honors are based around the Fall 2022 competitions.

1st Team All-Conference (Based on 6-Rounds of Play)

Valentina Zuleta

Claire Wright

Tyla Potgieter

Breana Jensen

2nd Team Conference

Grace Metcalf

Kadence Fischer

Player of the Year

Claire Wright

Coach of the Year

Nathan Bailey

Champion of Character

Kadence Fischer

Academic All-Conference

Teagan Olivia

Landri Paladichuk

Claire Wright

Valentina Zuleta

Rocky Men’s All-Conference Honors

1st Team All-Conference (Based on 9-Rounds of Play)

Nolan Burzminksi

William Dexheimer

Leon Doedtmann

Haydn Driver

Aidan McDonagh

2nd Team Conference

Daniel Sigurjonsson

Freshman of the Year

Aidan McDonagh

Player of the Year

Haydn Driver

Coach of the Year

Nathan Bailey

Champion of Character

Nolan Burzminski

Academic All-Conference

Nolan Burzminski

Tanner Hanson

Tristan Hanson

Merlin Lipin

Daniel Sigurjonsson

Blake Vandenacre

What’s Next: The Battlin’ Bears will now prepare for the NAIA National Championship, which will be held at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona on May 16th-19th.