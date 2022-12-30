BILLINGS--Both the Rocky men and women trailed Dickinson State early in the game, but both mounted comeback wins to sweep the hawks.

The women were up first, and the teams were tied after a quarter of play. Rocky went into the half trailing by four points.

However, they came out of the locker room and outscored Dickinson State 16-8 in the third quarter to extend their lead.

Lindsay Peterson put up a strong effort for the Hawks with 16 points, but she was the only one with more than ten.

Gracee Lekvold led the Battlin' Bears with 12 points, and she was one of three in double-digits for Rocky as they went on to edge Dickinson State 64-47.

Over on the men's side, Dickinson State jumped out to a first quarter lead, and led by one going into the second half.

John Evans led the Hawk offense with 18 points, followed by Kose Egbule with 13.

Rocky outscored Dickinson by 11 points in the second half, led by Jesse Owens' 15 points and Kael Robinson's 14.

The Battlin Bears edged out a 70-60 win over the Hawks.